Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Atmos Energy worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.74.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

