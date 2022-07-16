Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.47 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank Stock Up 3.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.51.

MTB opened at $156.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.21 and a 200 day moving average of $170.78. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.