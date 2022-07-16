Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $210.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
