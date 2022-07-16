Legacy Bridge LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.28. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

