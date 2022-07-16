Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,182,000 after acquiring an additional 119,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,720 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 412,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.78.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Argus started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

