The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 32,417 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Walt Disney worth $250,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

