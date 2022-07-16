Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 992 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $137.65 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.85.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

