SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,223 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $408.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $374.99 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.43.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

