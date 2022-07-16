StockNews.com Lowers Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.45.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $144.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

