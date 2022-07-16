New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RL. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,777,000 after buying an additional 457,934 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $37,666,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,909,000 after purchasing an additional 317,220 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 525,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after purchasing an additional 254,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 232,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 167,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $93.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.25. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $86.54 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

