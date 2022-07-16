Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,075,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $292.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.