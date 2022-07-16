Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Decreased by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 3.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,423,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.85.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $137.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.57. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

