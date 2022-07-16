Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 211 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,845,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.40.

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NOW opened at $435.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.26. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.02, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

