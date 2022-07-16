Comerica Bank Sells 2,303 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $131.90 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

