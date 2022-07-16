Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.57% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 157,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,246,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $107.99 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.57.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

