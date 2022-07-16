Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,133,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Moody’s Stock Up 2.3 %

MCO stock opened at $281.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

