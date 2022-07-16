Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SDY opened at $119.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

