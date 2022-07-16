Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 37,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $420.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.28. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

