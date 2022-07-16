Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,046 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

EPD opened at $24.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

