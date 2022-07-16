Keybank National Association OH Has $3 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in ONEOK by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 1,756.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

OKE opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

