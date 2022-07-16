Keybank National Association OH Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VUG opened at $231.24 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

