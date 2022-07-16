Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $918,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $209,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1,391.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 102,499 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ZION. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

ZION opened at $50.63 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

