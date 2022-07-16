Keybank National Association OH Purchases 40,570 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 1,059.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,570 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 273,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 175,100 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,705,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,785,000 after acquiring an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 802,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 75,053 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Stories

