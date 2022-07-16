Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,609 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

CTSH stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.