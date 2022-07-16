BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 976.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,400 ($28.54) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.17) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,706.42.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

