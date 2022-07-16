Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,384,000 after acquiring an additional 290,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,895,000 after acquiring an additional 206,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $147.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.33. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

