Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Waste Management by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $152.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day moving average is $154.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

