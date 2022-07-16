Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Novartis by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $84.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

