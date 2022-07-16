Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

