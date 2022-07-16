Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 144,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.44.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $116.80 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day moving average of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

