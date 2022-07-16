Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $140.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.08. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,172.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.58.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,977 shares of company stock worth $23,706,521 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

