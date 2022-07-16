Keybank National Association OH Sells 210 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

MMP stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

