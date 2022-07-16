Keybank National Association OH Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 171,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a PE ratio of -210.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £115 ($136.77) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.31) to £111 ($132.02) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($118.93) to £120 ($142.72) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($107.04) to £110 ($130.83) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

