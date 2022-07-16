Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,845 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

