Keybank National Association OH Sells 909 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $124.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

