Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $488.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.76.

About Elevance Health

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

