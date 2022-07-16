Keybank National Association OH Sells 100 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of Chemed worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chemed by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $4,215,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $1,864,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chemed Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.79, for a total value of $1,460,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,332,485.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.79, for a total value of $1,460,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,332,485.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,725.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,986 over the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $502.46 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.16 and a 200-day moving average of $485.38.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.