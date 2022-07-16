Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $99.43 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,035.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.96.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

