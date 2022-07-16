GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,750,000 after purchasing an additional 331,689 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,880,000 after purchasing an additional 117,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,515.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:REZI opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.