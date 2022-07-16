GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,968 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,253,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,817,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 551,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,438,457.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,438,457.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,068 shares of company stock worth $8,130,172. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.