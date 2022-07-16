GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,336,000 after acquiring an additional 111,911 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,306,000 after purchasing an additional 44,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 54,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of ENR opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $43.16.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

