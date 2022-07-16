GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,519 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,130.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,179,000 after buying an additional 1,774,792 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 157,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $49.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.21.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

