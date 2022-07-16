4,349 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,832 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,011,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.