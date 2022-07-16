797 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $174.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($53.52) to GBX 4,100 ($48.76) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($55.90) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.09) to GBX 4,700 ($55.90) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

