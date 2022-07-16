GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $161,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 125,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 139,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 937,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after buying an additional 137,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $46.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $60.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

