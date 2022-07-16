1,389 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.64.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $165.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

