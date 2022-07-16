GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,050 Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

CCI opened at $173.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.82. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.47.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

