GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $169,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

