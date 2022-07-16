2,787 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,096,000 after acquiring an additional 563,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,821,000 after acquiring an additional 307,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $16,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

