GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.71. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $111.68. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,653.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,419 shares of company stock worth $2,519,802. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

